UNHCR official: Iran providing Afghan refugees with all facilities

The UNHCR’s planning officer in Iran, Wanda Kovaginides, described education as a fundamental right of every human, saying the Afghan child refugees seeking shelter in the Islamic Republic “have been lucky” since they have full access to education there.

Despite all the economic problems that Iran has faced in the past years, these facilities have never been cut off, the UNHCR official added.

The officer added education is not only an investment for the refugees themselves, but also an investment for the society that will receive them in the future, promising assistance to Iran in the provision of services to the Afghan nationals.

Iran is hosting around four million Afghan refugees without any substantial international aid.

Tehran has repeatedly complained about the matter to the UN, but it says the world body has failed to take any meaningful action to assist Tehran in hosting the refugees.

The August 2021 Taliban takeover of Afghanistan made matters worse and sent another huge influx of asylum seekers into neighboring countries including Iran.