The 50-meter tall dome, dubbed as Iran’s Taj Mahal, was constructed in 14th century during the reign of the ruler Il-khan Oljeitu, known as Muhammad Khodabandeh, as an Ilkhanid mausoleum.

Soltaniyeh, which is on the UNESCO world heritage list, is the largest brick dome in the world and is a shining example of the Persian architecture.

Below are some pictures of the dome: