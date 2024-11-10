UN nuclear watchdog chief to visit Iran on Wednesday

The visit is taking place at the formal invitation of the Islamic Republic of Iran, with Grossi’s official talks with high-ranking Iranian officials scheduled for Thursday.

This will be Grossi’s first visit to the Islamic Republic since the new Iranian administration took office.

The IAEA chief recently announced that he would be visiting Iran in the coming days, noting that his discussions would focus on Iran’s nuclear program.

Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, met with Grossi in Vienna on October 31, with mutual cooperation high on the agenda.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ismail Baqaei has previously stated that Iran and the IAEA are consulting to resolve misunderstandings.

The IAEA chief also met with Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on the sidelines of the 79th UN General Assembly meeting in New York.

Grossi has expressed interest in meeting Iran’s new President, Massoud Pezeshkian.