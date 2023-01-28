Saturday, January 28, 2023
UN condemns deadly attack on Azerbaijani embassy in Iran

By IFP Media Wire
Azerbaijan Embassy Tehran

The United Nations has strongly condemned the fatal attack on the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Iranian capital, Tehran, leaving one dead.

“We condemn the assault on the Azerbaijani embassy, consequently of which one particular person died and lots of have been injured. We categorical our condolences to the household of the deceased and need a speedy restoration to the injured. Attacks on diplomatic missions are
strictly prohibited by worldwide legislation,” Spokesperson of the UN Secretary General Stephane
Dujarric said.

According to the diplomat, the UN took observe that the Iranian authorities launched an investigation into the incident.

“We hope that the assailants or the attacker shall be held accountable,” the UN spokesman added.

Police in Tehran say they have arrested a man who shot dead one person and injured two others after entering Azerbaijan’s embassy in the Iranian capital on Friday morning.

According to the Tehran police chief, the attacker entered the embassy with two young children.

Iranian officials have strongly condemned the attack, expressing condolences to the family of the victim and to the Azerbaijani government and people.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has ordered a thorough investigation into the attack on Azerbaijan’s embassy in Tehran. Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has noted the enemies should not be allowed to take advantage of the incident, which he stated was not an act of terrorism.

