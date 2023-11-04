UK foreign secretary urges Iran efforts to prevent spread of war

Cleverly and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian held a phone conversation on Friday evening, discussing Gaza developments and some bilateral issues.

Cleverly called the process of cooperation between Iran and the UK important within the framework of diplomatic conventions.

Iran’s foreign minister also said in any approach to the issue, the Israeli occupation must be viewed as the root-cause of the Palestine crisis.

Amirabdollahian added that from the perspective of international law, people of an occupied country have a legitimate right to defend themselves.

Amirabdollahian further made it clear that under international law, the principle of proportionality should also be taken into account in every war.

In that vein, he noted, the massacre of more than 9,000 Palestinian civilians, in an act of revenge and genocide openly declared by the Zionist regime, is not acceptable by any metric.

Referring to the British foreign secretary’s support for Israel, Amirabdollahian

underlined that “the Israeli regime’s genocide in Gaza” must be stopped immediately and humanitarian aid should be provided to Gaza in large quantities.

Amirabdollahian said the extensive support provided by the US government to Tel Aviv is to blame for the escalation of the war in the region.

He also said the resistance forces in the region do not take orders from Iran, but they make decisions based on their own considerations and on the conditions as well as in line with their country’s national and regional security.

The Iranian foreign minister, while emphasizing mutual respect, highlighted the importance of focusing on diplomacy and dialogue as a proper option when it comes to cooperation between Tehran and London.