UAE says Iran-Saudi agreement benefiting whole region

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan made the comments in a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian on Tuesday night.

The two sides discussed the latest developments in bilateral ties and issues of mutual interest at the regional and international levels.

The UAE foreign minister congratulated the Iranian government and people on Nowruz and its coincidence with the holy month of Ramadan.

Al Nahyan described the development in ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia as being positive and beneficial to the region.

He also expressed hope that ties between his country and Syria will be elevated to the desired level for the purpose of boosting stability and security in the region and serving the interests of Muslim nations.

Al Nahyan also invited Amirabdollahian to visit the UAE.

The Iranian foreign minister, for his part, congratulated his UAE peer on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

He stressed that fortunately, ties between Tehran and Abu Dhabi in the political, economic and trade fields are expanding and the recent constructive negotiations between the security and economic officials of the two countries will pave the way for boosting and expanding the ties more than ever before.

Amirabdollahian noted that the recent agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia is aimed at strengthening cooperation and convergence among regional nations.

The top Iranian diplomat further expressed pleasure with the bolstering of relations between Syria and the UAE.