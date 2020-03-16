Two Quakes Hit Iran as Fight against COVID-19 Goes On

On Monday at 01: 34 a.m. an earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale hit Roydar, Hormozgan Province in southern Iran at a depth of 16 km, says Iranian Seismological Centre.

According to the latest reports, although ensued by a landslide, the quake has only brought on minor financial damages. The quake was felt in Bandar Abbas, Minab and Qeshm Island.

Earlier on Sunday at 00:11:20 local time, an earthquake of magnitude 4 at a depth of 10 km struck the city of Qom which ISNA says in some areas was felt with “a horrendous noise.”

The quake caused public hesitation whether to stay at home for fear of coronavirus, or to camp outside in case the tremor is followed by a major quake, the report adds.