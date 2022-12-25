Two Iranians selected top AAWC coaches of 2022

Dorostkar, a freestyle coach and head coach of Iran’s national freestyle wrestling team, as well as Bana, former head coach of Iran’s national Greco-Roman wrestling team, and Japan’s head coach Hideo Sasayama were announced as the top coaches of the AAWC in 2022.

Bana coached Iran’s Greco-Roman national team during the previous Olympics and won the title of the best coach.

He succeeded in guiding his team to bag 3 gold medals in the 2012 Olympics, His wrestlers won two bronze medals in the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro as well as one gold and one bronze in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Dorostkar, who has been announced as the head coach of Iran’s freestyle national team, succeeded in leading the Iranian wrestlers to stand as runner-up in the world championship.

The Iranian Greco-Roman team stood as runner-up in 2021 in Norway, where it grasped four gold medals and two bronze medals. Iran’s freestyle team won three gold, three silver, and one bronze medals to stand third in the same world championship. They also stood runner-up in Serbia 2022, bagging two gold, three silver, and one bronze medals