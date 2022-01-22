Saturday, January 22, 2022
Turkish president says Ira reliable energy supplier

By Fatemeh Askarieh

The presidents of Iran and Turkey have held a telephone conversation over bilateral ties and regional issues and underlined the need for boosting cooperation between Tehran and Ankara. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi that Turkey views Iran as a reliable energy supplier and is seeking to boost the level of ties with the Islamic Republic.

Erdogan also added that he’s willing to visit Iran in the near future.

Referring to Raisi’s visit to Moscow and his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Erdogan expressed hope that this trip will soon yield useful results and achievements in various fields.

The Turkish president reiterated that his country will stand by Iran for regional security.
In response to Erdogan’s remarks during the phone call, Raisi referred to the potentials for expansion of relations between the two sides.

The Iranian president said Tehran has a long-term and comprehensive view of relations and cooperation with Turkey. Raisi said, “We welcome planning for strategic cooperation with Turkey”.

Raisi also stressed the need for respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries as the only key to lasting stability and security in different parts of the region.

