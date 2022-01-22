Turkish president says Ira reliable energy supplier

Erdogan also added that he’s willing to visit Iran in the near future.

Referring to Raisi’s visit to Moscow and his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Erdogan expressed hope that this trip will soon yield useful results and achievements in various fields.

The Turkish president reiterated that his country will stand by Iran for regional security.

In response to Erdogan’s remarks during the phone call, Raisi referred to the potentials for expansion of relations between the two sides.

The Iranian president said Tehran has a long-term and comprehensive view of relations and cooperation with Turkey. Raisi said, “We welcome planning for strategic cooperation with Turkey”.

Raisi also stressed the need for respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries as the only key to lasting stability and security in different parts of the region.