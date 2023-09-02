Saturday, September 2, 2023
Turkish foreign minister to visit Tehran on Sunday

By IFP Media Wire
Foreign Minister of Turkey Hakan Fidan

Foreign Minister of Turkey Hakan Fidan will travel to Tehran on Sunday, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry announced on Saturday that Fidan will travel to Tehran at the invitation of his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian.

“During the visit, Minister Fidan will hold high-level meetings in Tehran,” the ministry said.

“The visit will render the opportunity to discuss the possibilities for further advancing our bilateral cooperation in all fields with Iran and to exchange views on current regional and international developments,” it added.

Iran has on various occasion voiced readiness to promote cooperation with the government of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who won the run-off presidential election in Turkey on May 28 and extended his tenure for a further five years.

In a telephone conversation with Erdogan on May 30, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi expressed hope that the economic, political, security, cultural and trade relations between Tehran and Ankara would grow further during the new term of the Turkish leader.

