Turkey-Syria earthquake live updates: Syrian president allows more UN aid access as search for survivors enters final hours

US: Earthquake shows why there must be additional humanitarian aid crossings into Syria

Last week’s catastrophic earthquake demonstrated how critical it is to get more humanitarian aid crossings into Syria, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Monday.

The single crossing from Turkey approved to transport UN aid, the Bab al-Hawa crossing, had been inaccessible for days after the earthquake.

Price stated Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his close ally Russia should forget politics and do what is right.

“When the one crossing that Russia would agree to in the Security Council was made inaccessible after the earthquake, it was a stark reminder to the rest of the world of the need for redundancies,” Price added.

In response to news that Assad finally agreed to open two crossings into Syria, according to a new statement by UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Monday, Price noted he hopes the Syrian president “is serious about this.”

“It hasn’t been only Russia that’s been opposed to this in the past,” Price said.

“If the regime is serious about this, and if the regime is willing to put those words into action, that would be a good thing for the Syrian people,” he added.

Syria agrees to open 2 border crossings for quake aid: UN

The United Nations welcomed President Bashar al-Assad’s decision on Monday to open “the two crossing points of Bab Al-Salam and Al Ra’ee from Turkey to north-west Syria for an initial period of three months to allow for the timely delivery of humanitarian aid.”

“Opening these crossing points — along with facilitating humanitarian access, accelerating visa approvals and easing travel between hubs — will allow more aid to go in, faster,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement.

The delivery of urgent supplies to quake-hit rebel-held areas in northern and northwestern Syria has been complicated by a long-running war between opposition groups and the Syrian government.

Starting last Thursday, the UN was able to get the first aid convoy into Syria from Turkey since the earthquake struck, through the Bab al-Hawa border crossing. Since then, additional UN aid convoys entered via the same border crossing.

UN calls for ‘much more support’ for Syria

Kelly Clements, deputy high commissioner of the UN’s refugee agency (UNHCR), says last week’s earthquakes have caused “complete devastation” in parts of Syria. “In some places, it just looks like the earthquake took a knife through the middle of a building and knocked out half of it,” she told Al Jazeera from Aleppo. “There’s rubble on the streets. There are people, families and children that are in parks. There are tents in multiple locations, and it’s cold, really cold,” Clements continued, adding, “Shelter remains the largest single need right at the moment for the many people that are displaced, but there is also large, deep trauma now with families who have experienced year after year of crisis here.” Clements stated UNHCR was “seriously underfunded”, warning that the agency would need “much more support to be able to get to places like Aleppo and other parts of this country, given the large number of people that are displaced are in the northwest”.

Over 41,000 buildings destroyed, uninhabitable in Turkey after earthquakes

More than 41,000 buildings in Turkey’s 10 provinces mostly affected by the earthquakes have been completely destroyed or uninhabitable, Turkish Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Murat Kurum said on Monday.

“In 10 provinces affected by the disaster, we have identified 41,791 buildings that either have already collapsed or should be immediately demolished or are in a state of disrepair,” Kurum told a briefing.

The minister added that the full assessment of the state of buildings in the provinces is expected to be completed by the end of the week.

At least 19,300 people hospitalized in Turkey after earthquake: Health ministry

At least 19,300 earthquake victims are under treatment in hospitals in Turkey, according to Turkey’s Health Ministry.

They include 3,636 people who are in intensive care units, the ministry reported Monday.

At least 8,851 patients had to have surgery, according to the ministry, and some of them are already discharged.

10-year-old girl rescued alive 7 days after Turkey’s earthquake

A 10-year-old girl named Ayca Ceplin was rescued alive Monday in the 185th hour of Turkey’s earthquake.

Ayca was pulled from the rubble of the Ebrar apartment complex in Kahramanmaras.

6 UN trucks arrive in Syria through Turkey border