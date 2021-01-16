Trump’s Blacklisting of Houthis Shows US ‘Contempt for Peace’: Zarif

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says the US administration’s decision to designate Yemen’s Houthi Ansarullah as a terrorist group shows Washington’s “utter contempt for peace.”

“In its last disgraceful days, designating Houthis to worsen humanitarian nightmare and warmongering lies against Iran by Pompeo show utter contempt for peace,” Zarif said in a Friday tweet.

The top Iranian diplomat referred the numerous inhumane actions that the Trump administration has taken over the past four years in office and said, “The damage Trump regime has done to humankind is not enough for its extremists.”

“The planet will be better off without them,” Zarif noted.

Making the announcement, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said three leaders of what it called the “Iran-backed” Yemeni group would also be branded as “especially designated global terrorists.”

The will go into effect on January 19, just a day before the administration of US President Donald Trump leaves office.

The designation has been met with harsh criticism from senior UN officials, the European Union, and prominent aid groups besides lawmakers and politicians within the US itself.