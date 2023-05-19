Tourist visits to Iran increased four times in 2022: Tourism body

According to the data, over 4.1 million tourists traveled to Iran last year, recording a four-fold rise in the number of such visits compared to the previous year.

The rise in the arrival of foreign tourists to Iran last year was 3 times the global average, the data showed.

Nevertheless, Iran’s share in attracting foreign tourists is still small, and only 0.4% of all foreign tourist trips in 2022 were made to Iran.

Tourism in Iran is diverse, providing a range of activities from visiting historical ties, forests and natural attractions to hiking and skiing in mountains and beach holidays by the Persian Gulf and the Caspian Sea.

According to the UN, Iran is among the top ten countries in the world having natural tourist attractions.