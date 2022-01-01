Saturday, January 1, 2022
type here...
SocietyIncidentsIFP Exclusive

Torrential rain hits southern Iran; families stranded

By IFP Editorial Staff

More Articles

Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staffhttps://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.
The inundation of streets in southeastern Iranian province of Saistan and Baluchestan has forced the closure of schools in two cities.

Schools were closed on Saturday in the cities of Chabahar and Konarak in Saistan and Baluchestan Province as torrential rain flooded public places.

The port city of Konarak received over 170mm of rain in 48 hours, getting the highest amount of precipitation in the country during that period.

Meanwhile, rainy weather dumped over 134mm of rain on Chabahar.

Urban infrastructure and residential areas, especially on the outskirts of the two cities, have sustained some damage.

Officials say over 40 percent of homes and public places in Konarak have been inundated and that local facilities are not enough to tackle the problems caused by the deluge.

Houses are flooded with water and relief teams are already on the ground to help affected families.

Makeshift shelters have also been set up to house those struck by the deluge.

Tents and blankets have been distributed among affected families, too.

Previous articleRussia: Vienna talks moving ahead
Next articleColor and light combination in dream palace

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks