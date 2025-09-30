IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsNuclear

Top Iranian lawmaker: Cooperation with IAEA currently suspended

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran nuclear programe

Seyyed Mahmoud Nabavian, Deputy Chairman of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, declared that Iran’s cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has been reduced to “zero” following the illegal activation of the snapback mechanism by Western powers.

Nabavian stated: “At present, our cooperation with the Agency is suspended in full. According to the law of the Parliament, any cooperation is conditional upon the protection of the security of our nuclear facilities and scientists, the guarantee of non-aggression against our territory, and the recognition of Iran’s inalienable right to enrichment under Article 4 of the NPT. Unless these are assured, we have no obligation to cooperate.”

The senior legislator further underlined: “There are no IAEA inspectors in Iran at the moment.”

Nabavian’s remarks come as Tehran has time and again stressed that the path to continued technical engagement with the IAEA depends on respect for its sovereign rights and full adherence to the provisions of the NPT by all parties, not selective or politically motivated enforcement.

