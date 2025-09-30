Top Iranian lawmaker: Cooperation with IAEA currently suspended

Nabavian stated: “At present, our cooperation with the Agency is suspended in full. According to the law of the Parliament, any cooperation is conditional upon the protection of the security of our nuclear facilities and scientists, the guarantee of non-aggression against our territory, and the recognition of Iran’s inalienable right to enrichment under Article 4 of the NPT. Unless these are assured, we have no obligation to cooperate.”

The senior legislator further underlined: “There are no IAEA inspectors in Iran at the moment.”

Nabavian’s remarks come as Tehran has time and again stressed that the path to continued technical engagement with the IAEA depends on respect for its sovereign rights and full adherence to the provisions of the NPT by all parties, not selective or politically motivated enforcement.