Top Iranian Diplomat, Oman’s Commerce Minister Meet in Tehran

Ali bin Masoud Al Sunaidy, who is also the Omani chairman of the Joint Commission of Economic Cooperation between Iran and the Sultanate of Oman, has paid a visit to Iran for the 18th session of the Joint Commission.

On Sunday afternoon, December 8, the Omani minister held a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and gave a report about the session of Joint Commission of Iran-Oman Economic Cooperation.

In the meeting, the Iranian Foreign Minister highlighted the two countries’ great potential for cooperation in various spheres, and stressed the need for growing economic cooperation between the two states.

In turn, Al Sunaidy pointed to the achievements of the Joint Commission of Economic Cooperation, and explained the latest status of the bilateral economic ties.