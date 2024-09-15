Lawmaker raps ex-FM Zarif appointment over dual citizenship controversy

Rasaei pointed out that Zarif had resigned because his son held dual citizenship, a violation of the law regarding appointments to sensitive positions. However, Zarif later announced his return and is now serving in a prominent advisory capacity within the government.

“I followed up on this issue,” Rasaei stated, “and it was said that [President] Pezeshkian had orchestrated the return of Zarif through discussions with the heads of the branches of government, securing their approval.”

Rasaei further revealed that he personally asked Speaker of Parliament Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf and Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje’i about Zarif’s return, but both denied any knowledge of such an arrangement.

“In this situation, the question remains: On what basis has Zarif returned to the government? If we pass laws here that are ignored by officials, what is the point of having them?” Rasaei concluded, underscoring the ongoing concerns over the enforcement of legal standards in high-level government appointments.

Zarif resigned from his post after President Pezeshkian presented his cabinet to the parliament for approval.

Many percieved the move as Zarif’s disappointment with the cabinet line-up.