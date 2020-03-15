Top Iranian, Azeri Diplomats Discuss COVID-19 Outbreak

Foreign Minister Zarif and Elmar Mammadyarov, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, held a telephone conversation on Sunday evening about the outbreak of coronavirus in the region and the world.

In their talks, the two senior diplomats also stressed the need for collective cooperation among all countries in the battle with COVID-19.

In the conversation, Foreign Minister Zarif expressed gratitude to the Republic of Azerbaijan’s government and nation for their assistance.

He also denounced the cruel and unilateral sanctions imposed by the United States of America as a major obstacle to Iran’s fight against the dangerous virus, noting that Iran and the world will get through such difficult stage.