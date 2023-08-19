Top Comdr.: IRGC attack on terrorists’ positions in north Iraq, step toward their full disarmament

“Ongoing campaigns and fighting against armed bandits in the east and north of Iran, the destruction of the headquarters of terrorists in northern Iraqi regions, …, the noticeable enhancement of defense capabilities in different areas, namely in the missile, drone and ground sectors and the holding of successful military exercises recently on three Iranian Persian Gulf islands … are part of the brilliant record of the IRGC over the past one year,” said Major General Mohammad Baqeri, the chairman of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces.

“Fighting sea piracy committed by hegemonic powers and their cronies and marine deterrence are among other measures adopted by the IRGC,” the top commander explained.

“The IRGC is a strong arm of the Islamic Republic of Iran working in tandem with the country’s army; cooperation and synergy between the IRGC and the army as part of the Iranian Armed Forces have put Iran among top powers both in the region and in the world,” he said.