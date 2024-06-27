Thursday, June 27, 2024
type here...
IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsLocal

Time up for presidential campaign in Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Presidential Election

With one of the candidates dropping out of the presidential election race in Iran so far, the five remaining candidates should stop their campaign for the polls to be held on Friday.

The Elections Headquarters announced that any election campaign is forbidden as of 8 am Thursday, June 27, based on the election law.

As expected, Amirhossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi withdrew his candidacy and called on the other right-wing candidates to follow suit “so that Revolution front will be strengthened.”

According to opinion polls, the main contenders are reformist Massoud Pezeshkian, Parliament Speaker Mohammed Baqer Qalibaf, and principlist Saeed Jalili.

Tehran Mayor Alireza Zakani’s campaign spokesman has announced in case either Qalibaf or Jalili drops out in favor of the other, he would do the same to unite the principlist camp.

Although many opinion polls show that former justice and interior minister Mostafa Pourmohammadi has slim chances of winning the office, analysts believe he outshone in the five rounds of televised presidential debates with his sound argument and verbal communication.

Opinion polls say Pezeshkian, who has the backing of many heavyweights including former presidents Mohammad Khatami and Hassan Rouhani, is leading the race and in case his rivals do not form a united front, his chances of winning in the first round are high.

People will go to the polls on Friday in the snap election to pick a successor to the late President Ebrahim Raisi who died in a helicopter crash last month.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks