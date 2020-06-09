Three Iranian Films in 2020 Sheffield Doc/Fest

Sheffield International Documentary Festival (SIDF) is going to screen three Iranian films in its 2020 edition.

Sheffield Doc/Fest, an international documentary festival held annually in Sheffield, England, has chosen three Iranian films for its online platform, to be available to all public audiences from June 10 – July 10.

“Galena” directed by Ezzatollah Parvazeh, “Khoraman” (gracefully) by Arash Es’haghi, and “The Art of Living in Danger” directed by Mina Keshavarz — co-produced by Iran and Germany – will be screened online in Sheffield Doc/Fest.

The festival organizers announced in March that this year’s edition will not take place in its original form due to the current COVID-19 crisis.

The line-up of Sheffield Doc/Fest for 2020 includes 115 films of all lengths, spanning 50 countries around the world and representing 49 spoken languages.

The official selection for 2020 includes 31 World Premieres, 15 International Premieres, 5 European Premieres and 40 UK Premieres.