Those Behind Economic War on Iran Left on Ash Heap of History: Rouhani

The Iranian president says those who confronted the Iranian nation with all their power suffered an ignominious defeat and will be left on “the ash heap of history” in a matter of weeks.

President Hassan Rouhani said Iran stood up to the US economic war and pressure over the past few years.

“With its 3-year resistance against the economic war launched by a bullying power, Iran’s economy showed that it is a great and resistant economy,” said the president.

“No country in the region has the power to resist an economic war for three years and emerge victorious, and this shows the grandeur, strength and resilience of the Iranian nation, which was brought about with people’s self-reliance … and due to Iran’s special geopolitical situation,” he said.

“No individual or power in the world can eliminate Iran, with its great geographical situation, [from playing a role] in the region or in the world,” said the president.

“Many intended to destroy Iran, but failed to, and now these were the last ones to claim they were able to do so, but failed to,” he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, President Rouhani said Iran, with its great potential and capabilities, can meet the needs of the region and even the world “at a lower cost and more easily in certain cases.”

He said Iran draws on domestic and international technology to boost local production.

He underlined the US sought to keep Iran from importing foreign know-how, but failed to.

President Rouhani also underscored that Iran favours “constructive interaction” with the world, but noted that constructive interaction will be useful only when coupled with national might.

The president reiterated the projects inaugurated in Iran on a weekly basis shows the country will not retreat in the face of enemy plots and will keep on the path to progress until achieving final victory.