By
IFP Editorial Staff
-
Third Presidential Debate Makes Headlines in Iran

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Sunday, June 13, 2021, and picked headlines from 25 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Afkar Newspaper:

1- Raisi: Countering Corruption Should Start in Executive Branch of Power

 

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- End of Dull Debates

 

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- They Didn’t Say Anything about Referendum!

* Presidential Candidates Know What People’s Concerns Are

* No Words of Iran-China 25-Year Deal

 

Asr-e Iranian Newspaper:

1- Jalili: JCPOA Was a Bad Check

 

Bahar Newspaper:

1- Mohsen Rezaei Looking for Culprits behind Social Ills

 

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Final Round of Debates: No Winner

* Could Third Debate Focused on ‘People’s Concerns’ Help Increase People’s Turnout?

 

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Terrifying Ambiguities and Stances

 

Farhikhtegan Newspaper:

1- Say Hello to End of Rouhani’s Term

* No Change in Number of Voters of Reformists/Moderates after Three Debates

 

Haft-e Sobh Newspaper:

1- Late Sarcasms of Seven Candidates

 

Hemayat Newspaper:

1- People Can Judge: Seven Candidates Talk about People’s Concerns in Last Presidential Debate

 

Iran Newspaper:

1- Hot Debate on How to Run Government

 

Jame Jam Newspaper:

1- Last Debate with Open Ending

 

Javan Newspaper:

1- Week of ‘People’s Choice’

 

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Pro-Government Candidates Lost Not Only the Debates but Also Ethics

 

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- Last Debate More Exciting than Previous Ones

 

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Third Debate Held without Any Response from Government to Criticisms

* Gov’t Didn’t Accept State Broadcaster’s “Eight-Minute” Time Allocated for Response

 

Resalat Newspaper:

1- Third Presidential Debate Analysed

 

San’at Newspaper:

1- A Report on Third Presidential Debate: List of Biggest Debtors Presented to Raisi

 

Seda-ye Eslahat Newspaper:

1- What People Think about Winner of Presidential Debates?

* Poll Conducted after Last Debate [Picture Shows Raisi]

 

Setareh Sobh Newspaper:

1- Hemmati Elaborates on Behind-the-Scenes of Iran’s Problems in Last Debate

* Hemmati: Don’t Let 1953 Coup Be Repeated on Friday

 

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- Somehow Aggressive, Full of Sarcasm, Still Boring

 

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Last Efforts of Candidates in Third Debate

 

Siasat-e Rooz Newspaper:

1- From Expression of Views to Taking Gesture of Opposition

 

Sobh-e Now Newspaper:

1- Hope and Transformation

* What Did Conservatives Talk about in Third Debate?

 

Vatan-e Emrooz Newspaper:

1- Even Pro-Gov’t Candidates Criticise Rouhani

