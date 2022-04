At night on the 15th of Ramadan, coinciding with the birthday anniversary of Imam Hassan Mojtaba (PBUH) the second Shia Imam, boys wear thawbs and girls Arab chadors and gleefully set about popping in at the doorsteps of houses to collect gifts and Ramadan sweets.

The ritual also involves the recital of various songs by Muslim Arabs. What follows is a video report on the gargee’an ritual, published by YJC: