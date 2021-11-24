The Leader’s message on the occasion of Basij’s Week

The Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, has issued a statement, congratulating Iranians on the occasion of Basij’s Week.

Ayatollah Khamenei said strenuous effort, wisdom, sound thinking and trust in God are tools that have been proven to be effective in overcoming difficulties. Here is the full text of Ayatollah Khamenei’s statement:

In the Name of Allah, Most Compassionate, Most Merciful

Happy Basij’s Week to everyone, especially new, young members of Basij who are still the beloved children of our great Imam like their previous generation.

Dear ones!

Be thankful for your status and know that you can be effective and solve all general problems of the country and people in light of wisdom, sound thinking and trust in God the Almighty and All-knowing. This has been experienced by the Iranian people for several decades.