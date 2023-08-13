Terrorists attack holy shrine in Iran’s Shiraz; one killed, several injured

Reports indicate that two terrorists were involved in the shooting on Sunday. One of the assailants has been apprehended, while the other remains at large.

This horrifying incident resulted in one fatality and eight individuals sustaining injuries. Among those injured, three are currently in critical condition.

The terrorists made an attempt to enter the shrine through the Bab al-Mahdi Gate.

Iran’s Nour News, which is affiliated with the country’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), revealed that both attackers were “foreign nationals.”

The report further stated that one of the terrorists opened fire at pilgrims using a Kalashnikov rifle before being arrested, while the other managed to escape.

The arrested terrorist is being interrogated.

The responsibility for this heinous assault has been reportedly claimed by the Daesh terrorist group.

This is not the first time that armed terrorists have targeted the Shah Cheragh shrine in Shiraz; a similar attack occurred last year killing 13 people and injuring several others.