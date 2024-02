He had entered the country along with another terrorist in order to carry out a roadside bombing operation to target a patrol car belonging to a local police station in Sistan and Baluchestan province, said the provincial prosecutor, Mahdi Shamsabadi.

“While conducting the bomb-planting operation, one of them was killed as soon as the detonator was ignited, and the second one escaped,” the prosecutor added.

Judicial orders have been issued to apprehend the second terrorist, who is on the run.