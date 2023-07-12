Terrorist arrested in Iran’s Sistan and Balouchestan Province

The terrorist was identified and arrested by the operatives of the Islamic Revolurion Gaurds Corps’ intelligence in Sistan and Balouchestan Province.

Jaish al-Adl is the same terror group that carried out a deadly attack in the provincial city of Zahedan several days ago.

The attack on a police station killed two security forces. All four attackers were also killed in the incident that was claimed by the group.

Jaish al-Adl is responsible for a series of terrorist attacks in Iran that killed a number of people.

The deadliest attack happened in 2016 and targeted a bus carrying Iranian soldiers in Sistan and Balouchestan Province, killing 27.

The terror entity openly says it is a separatist group and seeks to cede Sistan and Balouchestan from Iran.