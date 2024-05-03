Friday, May 3, 2024
Muslim nations to discuss Palestine soon, Gaza in focus

By IFP Editorial Staff
Gaza War

The heads of the Muslim states and members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will soon get together to discuss the ongoing Israeli onslaught against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The 15th OIC summit, slated to be held on Saturday and Sunday in the Gambian capital Banjul, is mainly themed “Promoting Unity and Solidarity Through Dialogue for Sustainable Development.”

Various issues and challenges in the Muslim world, especially the issue of Palestine and the status quo in in the Gaza Strip will be discussed.

Three documents, including the draft of a resolution on Palestine, the draft of the Banjul Communique and the draft of the final document of the summit will be presented to the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers and afterwards to the summit.

Iran’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amirabdollahian, leading a delegation, left Tehran for Banjul on Friday to take part in the summit meeting of the OIC.

Around 35,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s genocidal campaign in the Gaza Strip, in place since early October last year.

