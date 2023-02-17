Friday, February 17, 2023
Tehran’s Embassy in London condemns anti-Iran claims in Daily Telegraph report

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iranian embassy in London

The Iranian Embassy in the UK condemns Daily Telegraph for publishing an article full of false and fabricated allegations against the Islamic Republic, advising the news outlet to base its reports on credible and trustworthy sources instead of citing unfounded claims of Israel and terror organizations.

In an article titled, “Iranian terror is a clear and present danger to the UK,” released on February 12, the Daily Telegraph leveled a host of allegations concerning Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), the country’s nuclear program, and what it called sales of drones to Russia for use in the Ukraine war.

In a note, Tehran’s diplomatic mission dismissed all the accusations against the IRGC, which it described as the sole organization that fought the Daesh terror group in Iraq and Syria at a time when the Takfiri outfit was close to Europe’s doorstep and no one dared to stand against it.

It also defended Iran’s conventional nuclear program and rejected claims of the country’s pursuit of nukes.

The Iranian nuclear works have been under the strictest monitoring program of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and that the 2015 nuclear deal, which is still alive, reaffirms the peaceful nature of the country’s nuclear activities, it added.

The Embassy also rejected the lies about the sales of drones to Russia for use in the war on Ukraine, saying Tehran has repeatedly asked the Ukrainian side to provide evidence for the claims, but it has failed to do so.

