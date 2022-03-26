Saturday, March 26, 2022
Tehran’s cultural centers give books to kids in exchange for Nowruz red fish

By IFP Editorial Staff
Nowruz red fish Iran
A cultural center in Tehran has announced special plans meant to give books to kids and teens and to promote the culture of studying and book reading during the Nowruz holidays.

Roya Fathi, director of Sarv Cultural House in Tehran has announced the seventh series of the Mahei Houze Gheseha (pond of stories fish) program.

She said in this program, children and teenagers may give their haft seen tablecloth’s red fish and get story books in return.

She said the fish will be released into urban ponds so that they will live longer.

Ms. Fathi noted that a lottery will also be drawn to give prizes to kids who take pictures by the pond and send them to the Mahei Houze Gheseha Instagram account.

