‘Tehran Ready for Talks with Riyadh with or without Mediator’

Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said Saturday if there is a misunderstanding it must be resolved, and we must not allow the region to undergo developments that let third parties and trans-regional countries take advantage of this situation.

“The readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran to negotiate with the countries of the region is a matter already announced, and our initiatives and plans have always been in line with such policy.”

Mousavi made the comments in response to a question regarding the goals of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Sunday visit to Tehran.

The Iranian official said the Pakistani Prime Minister will meet with senior Iranian officials in Tehran on Sunday.

“In the framework of the longstanding and friendly relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Imran Khan will make his second visit to Iran this year within the agenda of close and friendly cooperation between the two countries.”

According to Mousavi, Imran Khan is scheduled to meet with President Hassan Rouhani, and the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

He also noted that regional and international issues as well as the latest developments in bilateral relations between Iran and Pakistan are the main goals of Imran Khan’s one-day visit to Iran.

Regarding the possibility of Islamabad’s mediation between Tehran and Riyadh, he said the mediation of Imran Khan is not on the agenda at this time, but the latest and most important regional and international developments will be discussed.

The mediation initiative comes as Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman had asked Imran Khan to help calm tensions with Tehran.