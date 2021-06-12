Tehran Police Commanders Won’t Be Vaccinated Before Officers Are: Cmdr

Tehran’s police chief says none of the capital city’s police commanders will be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus until all police officers participating in operations are inoculated.

According to Brigadier General Hossein Rahimi, no police commander is allowed to receive the jab before the end of the inoculation of their subordinates.

“In Tehran’s police, almost 2,000 officers including police station officers, traffic police officers, and other operational staff, have been vaccinated so far,” he noted.

He also urged the Health Ministry to provide the police with more vaccines considering the fact that the Law Enforcement is busier than ever these days ahead of the elections