Tehran officials raise alarm over crimes by undocumented migrants

Abolfazl Nikookar said that in 2023 and 2024, theft ranked highest among criminal offenses involving foreigners in the capital.

Nikookar reported that there are approximately 450,000 authorized migrants, mainly from Afghanistan, and an estimated 112,000 unauthorized individuals currently residing in Tehran.

He warned that renting property to undocumented migrants is illegal and can result in serious consequences, including the closure of real estate offices and revocation of business licenses.

Efforts to address the issue include judicial coordination with other agencies, as well as public education campaigns.

In one initiative, nearly 96 million SMS messages were sent across the province warning against unlawful employment and housing of undocumented migrants.

Authorities cite the lack of identification documents and border control as major obstacles.

Nikookar emphasized that the presence of undocumented migrants has impacted various sectors including education, healthcare, and labor.

Under Iranian law, employing or housing unauthorized migrants is a criminal offense and violators may face legal prosecution.

Since the new administration took office last year, Iran has repatriated over a million illegal Afghan migrants to their homeland.