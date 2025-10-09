Tehran, Moscow hold talks on development of small-scale reactors

A delegation from Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom, led by Deputy Director General for International Affairs Nikolay Spassky, visited Tehran on Wednesday for comprehensive talks with officials from the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI).

The two sides discussed plans to advance collaboration on SMRs as well as 1,250-megawatt power reactors.

The talks follow AEOI head and Vice President Mohammad Eslami’s recent visit to Russia, during which two major agreements were signed on SMR cooperation and the Iran-Hormoz Nuclear Power Plant project. The latter includes four 1,250-megawatt reactors valued at more than $25 billion.

During the Tehran meetings, both parties emphasized the need to accelerate ongoing projects and strengthen joint efforts in nuclear technology design and construction.

Spassky also met with Eslami to review progress and discuss next steps.

Rosatom’s CEO Alexey Likhachev is expected to visit Iran soon to oversee developments at the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant units two and three, as part of the countries’ expanding strategic partnership under a recently ratified comprehensive cooperation agreement.