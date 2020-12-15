Tehran Keen to Share Scientific, Technical Experience with Kampala

The Iranian president says Iran stands ready to share its scientific and technical experience with Uganda.

President Hassan Rouhani noted Iranian firms will have a more active presence in the African country from now on.

He also described Tehran-Kampala relations as “cordial and developing.”

President Rouhani made the remarks while receiving the credentials of new Ugandan Ambassador to Tehran Mohammad Tezikoba.

Rouhani touched upon his Ugandan counterpart’s invitation to officially visit that country, expressing hope the trip will take place in due time.

The top Ugandan diplomat, in turn, stressed the promotion of ties with Iran in all areas.