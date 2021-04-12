Tehran, Kabul Discuss Trend of Afghan Peace Talks

The Iranian foreign minister’s special envoy for Afghanistan Mohammad Ebrahim Taherian has discussed with Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar the latest status of peace negotiations in Afghanistan.

The talks were held in a phone conversation on April 12, 2021 was part of Iran’s consultations with Afghan authorities on the country’s peace process.

The two officials exchanged views on the current developments in Afghanistan, especially the trend of intra-Afghan peace talks as well as the Istanbul meeting.

The Iranian official also highlighted Tehran’s all-out support for efforts to realize peace and lasting stability in Afghanistan.

The previous day, Taherian had also discussed with Chairman of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah the latest developments in Afghanistan and the current trend of peace talks in the country.