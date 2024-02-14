Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Tehran International Exhibition of Tourism underway

By IFP Editorial Staff

The 17th Tehran International Exhibition of Tourism and Related Industries has opened, bringing together representatives from the tourism industry from 11 countries, namely Russia, Turkey, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, Tajikistan, Zimbabwe, Tanzania and Sri Lanka.

The exhibit comprises 20 halls and is being held on grounds measuring 60,000 sqm. The event runs until February 15, 2024.

