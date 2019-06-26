The second edition of Teer Art Fair has kicked off at Tehran’s Charsou Cineplex with 20 galleries from Tehran and other Iranian cities in attendance.

Art pieces from over 100 artists in the fields of painting, photography, sculpture and digital arts are put on display in this event.

Various galleries established by artists over the past one or two years have set up their booths in Teer Art Fair. The diversity of the pieces showcased this year has created a colourful atmosphere which meets the artistic preferences of most visitors.

The fair is aimed at providing gallery owners and those interested in art with a chance to exchange views and get more familiar with Iran’s contemporary arts.

This year’s edition kicked off on June 25 and will be open to the public until June 28.

Founded by Hormoz Hematian and Maryam Majd, Teer Art is a private-sector initiative aimed at promoting modern and contemporary Iranian art through two simultaneous events: Teer Art Fair and Teer Art week.

The fair creates an atmosphere to connect local galleries, art collectors, curators, artists, industry professionals and visitors of all stripes.

From emerging artists to masters of modern era, Teer Art offers a complete understanding of the fast-moving world of contemporary Iranian art.

Held once a year, the fair aims to present a comprehensive overview of the newest artistic perspectives and issues being brought into practice by Iranian artists. From curated gallery booths to panel talks, Teer Art Fair provides a portal to discover and explore Iran’s artistic scene.