Acclaimed Iranian director to shoot next movie in Los Angeles: Report

World of Reel Magazine said in a report on Sunday that Farhadi could start production after the ongoing strike by Hollywood script writers and actors, and that it would be his first American film.

It would also be Farhadi’s 10th feature length-film, but other details were being kept confidential, according to World of Reels.

Farhadi’s films “A Separation” (2011) and “The Salesman” (2016) both won the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film, making him one of the few directors worldwide who have won the category twice.

He also received the Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Screenplay for “The Salesman.”

In 2021, he received the Cannes Film Festival’s Grand Prix for “A Hero,” his last feature-length movie.