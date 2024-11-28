Iran assures AFC of safety, security for hosting int’l matches

In a detailed letter, Mehdi Taj emphasized that Iran, its national teams, and clubs are fully prepared to host AFC events, including the 2026 World Cup qualifiers and AFC club competitions, without any safety or security concerns.

Taj noted that despite the Iranian national team and clubs having to play their home matches on neutral grounds in other countries in October and November, the recent period has seen no safety or security issues within the country.

He reminded that international and domestic flights, which were briefly disrupted on October 1 over regional tensions, have since resumed normal operations and major airlines have all reinstated flights to Iran.

The letter further emphasized that other sports federations have continued to host international events in Iran, with participants from various countries attending without issues.

Taj urged the AFC to take the necessary measures to facilitate the hosting of home matches in Iran.