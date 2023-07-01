Saturday, July 1, 2023
Renowned Iranian singer Chavoshi reacts to desecration of Holy Qur’an in Sweden

By IFP Editorial Staff
mohsen-chavoshi

Popular Iranian musician and singer Mohsen Chavoshi slams the burning of the Holy Qur’an in Sweden, saying the sacrilegious move is rooted in a failure to distort the divine book of Muslims.

“They changed the Torah and the Bible, and when they could not distort the Qur’an, they burned it,” said Chavoshi on a social media page.

Anger has been running high in the Muslim world after an Iraqi man burned a copy of the Holy Qur’an in front of a mosque in Stockholm, with the permission of the Swedish police.

quran

Protests have been taking place in Muslim countries, including Iran, against the desecration of the holy book of Islam.

Earlier, the Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned the Swedish charge d’affaires to protest the insult against the Holy Qur’an, which Stockholm describes as “freedom of expression.”

The Swedish Foreign Ministry has expressed deep regret over the sacrilegious act.

