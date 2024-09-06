CinemaIFP Exclusive

Veteran Iranian actor Sadreddin Hejazi passed away at 75

By IFP Editorial Staff

Sadreddin Hejazi, a prominent Iranian cinema and television actor, died on Thursday at the age of 75 after a spell of illness.

The actor, who had been suffering from cancer for some time, had slipped into a coma during the past couple of days and was hospitalized in the ICU.

Born in the central Iranian city of Shahreza, in Isfahan province, Hejazi started studying dramatic arts at Tehran University in 1963.

He has acted in many movies and series, including Mirza Kuchak Khan, Mokhtarnameh, Once Upon A Time, the Loneliest Commander, the Charged Rifle, and the Man with Two-Thousand Faces.

He was the father of renowned Iranian musician Sina Hejazi.

