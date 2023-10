The statement read arrangements are being made to transfer Pesyani’s body from France, where he was receiving treatment, to Iran for burial.

Pesyani, the son of the late Iranian actress Jamileh Sheikhi, started acting at an early age with distinguished directors like Arbi Hovhannisean and turned out to be an influential character in the field.

He is survived by his daughter Setareh, also a top-rated actress, and a son.