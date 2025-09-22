Tehran governor announces deportation of 1.4 million illegal foreign nationals

According to Mohammad Sadegh Motamedian, the removal of these individuals has freed up more than 3,000 classrooms and contributed to a 30–35 percent decrease in rental prices.

He further noted that the second phase of deportations will begin this week to ensure a more comprehensive resolution of the issue of illegal foreigners.

Motamedian underlined that the recent measures have significantly reduced the strain on public services and housing, adding that the authorities are determined to continue until the situation is fully stabilized.

Iran has hosted millions of Afghans since the 1980s when their country was occupied by the former Soviet Union. After the end of the Soviet occupation, wars did not end in Afghanistan and the refugee influx into Iran continued, putting a huge strain on the Iranian economy.