Tehran derby football match ends in draw

It was in the 40th minute of the match in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium when Ali Nemati scored a goal with a header giving Persepolis a lead before the eyes of about 20,000 fans.

Another header by Esteghlal substitute Rudy Gestede leveled the score in the 81st minute.

Referee Mehdi Seyedali was the man in charge of the Tehran derby.

With seven matches remaining, Esteghlal now remains top of the Iran Professional League (IPL) table with 55 points, six points above the red-clad, Persepolis.

Esteghlal has faced Persepolis 98 times so far with the blue-clad narrowly leading the results by 26 wins to 25. 47 matches have ended in stalemate.