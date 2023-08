The verdict was issued by an international branch of the Tehran Justice Department after survivors and victims of the failed coup d’etat filed a lawsuit against the US and seven other defendants.

The botched coup attempt was aimed at overthrowing the Islamic Republic of Iran immediately after the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

The plot was hatched by retired Colonel Muhammad Baqir Bani-Amiri, in cahoots with Shapour Bakhtiar, the prime minister of the deposed Shah of Iran.