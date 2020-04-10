Tehran, Ankara Agree to Have Customs Working 24/7

Iranian President’s Chief of Staff Mahmoud Vaezi and Turkish Finance and Treasury Minister Berat Albayrak have agreed that the customs of the two countries can cooperate 24 hours while observing health protocols.

In a phone conversation on Thursday, the two sides hailed the effective steps taken to develop and facilitate economic cooperation.

Meanwhile, they stressed the need to facilitate trade and commerce between the two countries in the current situation.

For his part, Vaezi thanked Turkey for sending humanitarian aid saying that Iran is ready to provide any kind of assistance and transfer its experience in dealing with the COVID-19 to the Turkish government.