Tehran air pollution: Health ministry calls for remote working shifts, reduced hours

Director of the ministry’s air quality and climate change group Abbas Shahsavani says air quality index in Tehran is now over 200 in some areas, which is at the “very unhealthy” level.

He says this is unhealthy for all age groups, especially for sensitive groups including those with cardiac and respiratory problems and the over-60s, who should be a priority when considering remote working and reduced working hours.

According to Shahsavani, the main health risk in terms of air quality in Tehran is now PM 2.5 pollutant, which is elevated to 10 times the level advised by the World Health Organization.