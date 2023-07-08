Tehran’s streets host 10-km-long celebration march on Eid al-Ghadir

Millions of people joined the celebrations in Tehran on Friday from Imam Hussein Square to Azadi Square to mark the anniversary of the day when Prophet Mohammad appointed Ali ibn Abi Talib, the first Shia Imam, as his successor and leader of Muslims some 14 centuries ago.

Marching through the decorated and illuminated streets, the people sang eulogies and were served cold drinks, sweets and food.

Cultural and entertainment programs were also held along the designated routes for the festivity.

Some 1,300 stations were set up along the route to offer services to the participants.

Iranian media described the march in Tehran as the world’s largest Eid al-Ghadir celebration.

Large celebrations were also held on the streets in other cities and towns to mark the occasion.